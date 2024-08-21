Man sentenced for organized diesel theft

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 3:29 pm

SMITH COUNTY, Texas – A Mesquite man who was a part of a “sophisticated” organized criminal group accused of stealing 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Our news partners at KETK report that Ramon Perez-Torres was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity on Tuesday. Duniesky Gonzalez, the suspected ringleader, was sentenced to 50 years for engaging in organized criminal activity. His confinement began in June. Two others were also convicted with multiple also believed to be at-large. 12 departments, including nine from the East Texas area assisted the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center.

