Caldwell Zoo: successful hatching of Texas state reptile

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 2:16 pm

TYLER — The Caldwell Zoo announced on Wednesday a big hatch of Texas Horned Lizards as a part of a dedicated conservation effort according to our news partners at KETK. According to the zoo, the Lone Star State’s official state reptile was almost threatened to extinction, which led to the Texas Parks and Wildlife department reaching out to Caldwell Zoo for conservation efforts. Caldwell Zoo said they established a Texas Horned Lizard Conservation which is now in it’s fifth year of operation, according to our news partners at KETK.

“We are very dedicated to the cause. These lizards are an important part of the ecosystem and really, a cherished part of Texas lore,” Katelyn Lenhart, supervisor of reptiles for Caldwell Zoo, said. “People used to grow up seeing these lizards all the time. Now they are a rare sight. The species needs help to survive. So, we are doing all we can to make sure they are here for generations to come.”

According to the Caldwell Zoo, these reptiles have greatly declined in their wild population for several reasons like the pet trade, loss of wild habitat and the expansion of fire ants. The conservation efforts of organizations such as Caldwell Zoo and Texas Parks and Wildlife establishing natural areas for the horned lizards is starting to help with the population status of the state reptile.

“It takes a lot of work and it’s worth it. We have special habitats built for mating pairs at our center. Once eggs are laid, we carefully collect the tiny eggs and move them to an incubator,” Dallas Goodwin, reptile expert and keeper at Caldwell Zoo, explained. “This gives each egg perfect conditions so we can maximize the number of healthy hatchlings. Once the lizards hatch, we transfer them to climate controlled habitats and give them everything they need to grow strong. That includes collecting termite larva for them to feed on. Yes, it’s delicate work and meticulous, but that’s why we’re here, to help wildlife.”

Caldwell Zoo said that the hatching is just the beginning of the process, once the lizards mature after a several weeks they will be taken to a protected land near Mason Mountain where they will be tagged and released. After being released they will continue to be monitored to make sure they are thriving in their wild habitat, according to the zoo.

Texas Horned Lizard eggs and a hatchling, courtesy of Caldwell Zoo

“This year, we have over 70 hatchlings to reintroduce into the wild,” Yvonne Stainback, curator of birds and reptiles at Caldwell Zoo, said. “That’s our biggest release yet. Plus, we have found mature lizards in the release area that were hatched at our center. That shows that these lizards are truly surviving in the wild.”

