“You win some, you die some”: Netflix unveils trailer to ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ video game

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 1:31 pm
Netflix Games

Netflix is continuing its TV show-to-video game offerings with Squid Game: Unleashed, a playable adventure that puts you in the action based on the South Korean import phenomenon.

A new trailer was just unveiled at Gamescon in Cologne, Germany, and it teases the playable versions of the life-or-death challenges the track suit-wearing competitors face on the show.

Included, of course, is the popular Red Light, Green Light — the tease of which shows twitchier players gunned down for moving — as well as other games that have hopefuls dodging boulders, and trying to navigate perilous mazes and other obstacles. Wealth, or death, awaits, as reflected in a tag line seen during the preview: "You win some, you die some."

"Making games based on hit series and films is one of the most exciting opportunities we have at Netflix," said Bill Jackson, head of creative at Boss Fight, a Netflix Game Studio. "We're thrilled to offer fans a new way to experience the Squid Game universe — one that combines the show's pulse-pounding action with the immersive thrill of gameplay."

The game is coming soon, the streaming service says.

