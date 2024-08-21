Tyler Animal Services issues rabies advisory

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 12:25 pm

TYLER – On Wednesday, Tyler Animal Services was alerted by the Texas Department of State Health Services that one bat submitted for analysis tested positive for rabies. The bat was found near the 2200 block of Bateman Avenue and Troup Highway. The known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed.



Tyler Animal Services Director Shawn Markmann reminds people not to handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, it must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority to be investigated



Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.



Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.

