Harris County sues gas stations for alleged price gouging during Beryl

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 10:56 am

HOUSTON – Houston Public Media reports that Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee on Monday filed lawsuits against two Houston-area gas stations for alleged price gouging during Hurricane Beryl. According to Menefee, his office received more than 250 complaints of price gouging following the hurricane, which left millions without power throughout the Houston region. A majority of these businesses — a mixture of hotels, gas stations and convenience stores — were sent a cease and desist letter to get them to reduce their prices, Menefee said. However, only two businesses refused to comply: two Shell gas stations, one located in Bellaire and the other in Baytown. “The fact that these companies have refused to do the right thing, despite being given the opportunity to do so, shows why we need to hold them accountable,” Menefee said. “We need to make an example of them to make sure that during the next storm, our communities can be sure that they’re not going to be taken advantage of.”

Go Back