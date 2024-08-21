Fire breaks out in guest room at Cowboys’ hotel; no injuries

OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Fire Department and Police were called to the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp home at the River Ridge Residence Inn on Tuesday because of a fire in one of the guest rooms.

The fire was contained to one room that was empty at the time, and nobody was injured, according to the team.

As fire personnel dealt with the situation, players and coaches were preparing for their late-afternoon walk-through after a near-two-hour practice earlier in the day.

The Cowboys take over the entire campus of the River Ridge Residence Inn for players, coaches, front office staff, support staff and other personnel. No non-Cowboys personnel stay on property during the team’s stay in California.

The Cowboys hold their final padded practice of camp in Oxnard on Wednesday, and after a brief walk-through and autograph session for the camp volunteers, they will return to Dallas on Thursday.

They host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in their final preseason game.

