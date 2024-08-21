Oklahoma State to wear QR codes linked to NIL fund on helmets

August 20, 2024, 11:49 AM

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said last week that he hopes his players can focus on football now instead of the “business side” of name, image and likeness with the season opener just a few days away.

But Gundy is also hoping that an innovative ploy can earn his players more NIL money during the season.

The school announced Tuesday that the Cowboys will sport QR codes on their helmets linking to a donation page for the school’s NIL fund, believed to be a first in college football.

The QR codes on the back of each helmet will be 1.5 square inches. The school said that while the codes won’t be visible from the stands on game day, fans watching during television broadcasts will be able to capture them on their phones. Oklahoma State believes this will help raise the team’s NIL value throughout the year.

“This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game,” Gundy said. “It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our players.”

Last week, Gundy lamented the haggling and distractions of the NIL era, which now includes agents for college players.

“We have to have those conversations with [the players]. ‘Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money.’ It’s non-negotiable now. It’ll start again in December,” Gundy said. “So now we’re able to direct ourselves just in football, and that part is fun.”

The Cowboys open the season Aug. 31 against defending FCS national champion South Dakota State. Oklahoma State is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN preseason rankings, headlined by star running back Ollie Gordon II, who led the nation with 1,732 rushing yards last season.

“The good news is, the next five months we can just play football,” Gundy said. “There’s no negotiating now. The portal’s over. All the negotiation’s history. Now we’re playing football.”

