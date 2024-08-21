Aaron Rodgers calls Jets’ camp one of most taxing in many years

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 5:40 am

ByRICH CIMINI

August 20, 2024, 3:59 PM

Aaron Rodgers was warned. In April, the New York Jets quarterback was told by coach Robert Saleh to expect a “tough” training camp.

With only a few days remaining, Rodgers called this one of the most taxing camps he has experienced in many years — and he kind of likes it.

“I would say the camp is much harder this year and maybe the hardest in the last seven or eight of my career,” Rodgers told reporters Tuesday after practice.

By Saleh’s count, the Jets have taken 300 more practice reps than they had at this point last year, Rodgers said. It’s noteworthy because it shows the organization isn’t concerned about Rodgers’ age (he turns 41 in December) or his recovery from Achilles surgery last Sept. 13.

Saleh, under pressure to win after an 18-33 record in his first three seasons, has preached a businesslike approach this summer, according to players. The Jets have the NFL’s longest playoff drought (13 years), and there’s a “now or never” feel around the franchise.

As Rodgers noted, there are “a lot of different schools of thought” on how hard to work a team in training camp. The four-time MVP, for one, said he likes the way Saleh is attacking the season.

“Some of the older players are enjoying the — to steal a coaching word — the ‘callus’ part of training camp, where you’re grinding,” Rodgers said. “Some people believe that, although it puts more strain on you in training camp, it actually gets you more ready to play when the season starts.

“And some people believe the opposite. You know how it goes: Whatever teams are having success, people kind of look at their schedule and go, ‘Let’s do that.'”

Ironically, given all that, Rodgers got the day off Tuesday — a veteran’s rest day, Saleh called it. He expects a heavy workload Wednesday when they host the New York Giants for a joint practice, so Saleh used Tuesday as a light day for his starters. Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley also rested.

The Jets (2-0) close the preseason Saturday night against the Giants, then open the season at the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.” Rodgers didn’t play in the first two preseason games, and it doesn’t sound as if he will play against the Giants. Saleh hasn’t revealed his plans, although he hinted early in camp that his “instinct” is to sit Rodgers.

Rodgers said he has no preference. The extra work in camp, he said, has prepared him for the season, although he acknowledged that he still hasn’t taken a hit.

“I feel good about where I am with my body and what I’ve put together,” he said. “I feel like I’ve done different things throughout camp as far as the rollouts, roll out and pulling up, getting out of the pocket and making plays, going back across my body, pump-faking and extending plays and getting some yards. I feel like I’ve done a lot.”

Rodgers played two series in the 2023 preseason finale, when he was new to the team and the Jets were installing a new offense. A year later, he feels less urgency to have a final dress rehearsal.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Rodgers is “a little bit older, so he has lost a little bit of the speed he used to have.” At the same time, he praised the star quarterback for his conditioning and the determination he showed during his Achilles recovery.

“I give so much credit to Aaron, the things that he has put himself through to be able to get back to where he is at right now,” Hackett said.

Go Back