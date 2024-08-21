Guardians outlast Yankees in 12 innings, 2024’s longest game

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 5:38 am

ByABC News

August 20, 2024, 11:39 PM

NEW YORK — Pinch hitter Lane Thomas delivered a go-ahead double to spark a six-run 12th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians outlasted the New York Yankees 9-5 on Tuesday night in the longest major league game this season.

Both teams began the night in first place, and the tense opener of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium had the feel of a potential playoff preview.

“What an unbelievable game by both teams,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “Someone had to outlast the other, and fortunately, it was us.”

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back homers in the first, but Cleveland came right back and the game was tied at 3 after four innings. Despite numerous chances on both sides, neither offense managed to score again until the 12th.

Thomas was hitting .113 (6-for-53) in 16 games with the Guardians when he batted for Bo Naylor leading off the 12th and lined a 2-2 sinker from left-hander Tim Mayza (0-2) into right field to score automatic runner Daniel Schneemann from second.

“It was huge for him, obviously, it was a huge hit for us,” Vogt said. “It was just something that we needed, and for him to come through, I know that’s going to be big for him. And it catapulted that huge inning.”

Jose Ramirez, intentionally walked in the 10th, followed with an RBI single off Michael Tonkin. Following a walk to Tyler Freeman, David Fry laced a bases-loaded triple that made it 8-3.

Guardians rookie Jhonkensy Noel added an RBI infield single when Tonkin was slow to cover first base.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase pitched two innings for the first time this season and retired Alex Verdugo with two on to end the 10th. Tim Herrin (5-0) was aided by Schneemann’s leaping catch in right field on Austin Wells and stranded two in the 11th.

“Where we were at the time, we wanted to stop the game,” Vogt said of calling on Clase.

Scott Barlow allowed Judge’s two-run double before finishing a game that lasted 4 hours, 5 minutes.

Cleveland drew 14 walks for the first time since Sept. 9, 1979. The Guardians stranded 20 and went 7-for-24 with runners in scoring position after getting six at-bats with runners in scoring position while getting swept in three games at Milwaukee last weekend.

New York used all eight of its relievers after rookie starter Luis Gil exited in the fourth because of back tightness. The Yankees issued 14 walks for the first time since allowing a team-record 15 at Milwaukee on Sept. 15, 1993.

Soto and Judge hit consecutive homers off Matthew Boyd in the first. Anthony Volpe hit a tying double in the fourth, but the Yankees went 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 overall as they lost for the third time in four games.

“Obviously, with their pen, they can roll out a few really good arms,” New York manager Aaron Boone said of the Guardians. “But for us, it’s been a few games now, where we’ve struggled a bit offensively.”

Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He issued six walks and threw first-pitch strikes to just six of 19 hitters on a night where his offense struggled.

“The offense has been in a really good place for a while,” Boone said. “But it’s been a few games now where we’ve struggled in those spots. … It’s just a little slow patch, and we’ve got to get it going offensively.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back