Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 4:11 am

Boil Water Notices

Gladewater – The City of Gladewater issued a boil water notice on Tuesday evening after a water main break affected a large area. According to our news partner KETK, city officials said, “We are issuing a boil water notice for the entirety of Gladewater.”

The release stated, that while repairs have been made to the water main and water pressure was restored after it decreased to below 20 psi. Samples will be taken and tested on Wednesday, after which the city said they’ll be able to lift the notice. Until then, residents are urged to bring water to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes to destroy harmful bacteria and other microbes. Water should be boiled before drinking, cooking, washing hands or face and brushing teeth.

The City of Gladewater said they will update residents on their Facebook page when the boil water notice is lifted.

Arp – A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Arp. According to our news partner KETK, city officials say the notice was posted following a water line break. Residents are asked to bring water to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes to destroy harmful bacteria and other microbes. Water should be boiled before drinking, cooking, washing hands or face and brushing teeth. However, those affected may use bottled water instead. The City of Arp said they will issue another notice when the boil water notice is rescinded. Those having questions cane call Arp Public Works Director Donnell Brown at 903-859-6131 or 903-360-5038.

Burn Bans:

Henderson County – With hot and dry conditions continuing throughout our region. Some counties in East Texas have enacted burn bans. Our news partner KETK has a list of those counties under a burn ban. You can find the list here.

