White Oak ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 4:09 am

WHITE OAK – The White Oak Independent School District board unanimously named one person for the superintendent position on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Jackson Parker, former White Oak High School principal and assistant superintendent, was named superintendent.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named the lone finalist, and I will work each and every day to make it a place where all students thrive,” Parker said. “My job will be made much easier by the incredible staff at all campuses. The best is yet to come. Go Roughnecks!”

After a 21-day waiting period passes, per state law, Parker can be offered a contract. He is scheduled to sign the contract for the superintendent position on Sept. 5. Mr. Parker has been in education for a total of 33 years.

White Oak ISD students returned to class on Wednesday for the new school year.

