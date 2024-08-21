City of Gladewater under boil water notice

GLADEWATER – The City of Gladewater issued a boil water notice on Tuesday evening after a water main break affected a large area. According to our news partner KETK, city officials said, “We are issuing a boil water notice for the entirety of Gladewater.”

The release stated, that while repairs have been made to the water main and water pressure was restored after it decreased to below 20 psi. Samples will be taken and tested on Wednesday, after which the city said they’ll be able to lift the notice.

Until then, residents are urged to bring water to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes to destroy harmful bacteria and other microbes. Water should be boiled before drinking, cooking, washing hands or face and brushing teeth.

The City of Gladewater said they will update residents on their Facebook page when the boil water notice is lifted.

