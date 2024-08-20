Today is Tuesday August 20, 2024
Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow: Officials

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2024 at 9:34 pm
(MOSCOW) -- In what is one of the largest drone attacks since the Russia-Ukraine war began, Moscow officials said they shot down at least 12 drones on Wendesday.

The Air Defense Forces of the Ministry of Defense shot down 10 UAVs Tuesday night and two more Wednesday morning, local time, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

It was not clear how many drones and missiles were launched in total.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

