Man in critical condition after being shot by 2-year-old

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2024 at 5:32 pm
Getty Images - STOCK/Sheila Paras

(CHESTERFIELD, Va.) -- A Virginia man is in critical condition after being shot by a 2-year-old, police said.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the unidentified man was about to leave the house Monday morning and had "placed his handgun on a nearby chair."

The toddler retrieved it and "accidentally discharged the firearm, shooting the victim," police said.

Police said the man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Neither the child nor anyone else in the house was injured, police said.

According to Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC, the victim is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



