Smith County trash truck caught on fire

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2024 at 5:36 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a trash truck that caught on fire early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, a call came in to Smith County Emergency Services District 2 around 10 a.m. Nikki Simmons, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Smith County ESD2, reported a trash truck caught fire in Overton on County Road 244. Fire officials stated that, the driver of the trash truck was able to get out and there were no injuries reported.

Simmons added, “Firefighters from Engine 141 and Engine 132 quickly arrived on scene to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to the woods. Smith County Fire Marshal’s office will handle the investigation. ”

Go Back