Smith County receives excellence in safety award

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2024 at 1:53 pm

AUSTIN — Smith County has earned a 2023 Excellence in Safety Award from the Texas

Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP) for its record of excellence

in involvement and commitment to safety in the workplace, as well as for controlling

workers’ compensation claims.

To qualify for the award, the county must participate in TAC RMP’s Workers’

Compensation Program, have a safety program or accident prevention plan and have

an active safety committee. This is the highest honor a county can receive from TAC

RMP for its commitment to safety.

Through its commitment to safe practices among county employees, Smith

County works to reduce employee injuries and obtain substantial savings for taxpayers

by minimizing workers’ compensation costs.

The county is one of 15 TAC RMP members statewide who have earned this

award.

Governed by a board of county officials, TAC RMP has provided counties with

protection against risks and liabilities for 50 years. TAC RMP’s risk control programs

and services help Texas counties promote safety and save tax dollars. –

