Today is Tuesday August 20, 2024
ktbb logo


Smith County receives excellence in safety award

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2024 at 1:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN — Smith County receives excellence in safety awardSmith County has earned a 2023 Excellence in Safety Award from the Texas
Association of Counties Risk Management Pool (TAC RMP) for its record of excellence
in involvement and commitment to safety in the workplace, as well as for controlling
workers’ compensation claims.

To qualify for the award, the county must participate in TAC RMP’s Workers’
Compensation Program, have a safety program or accident prevention plan and have
an active safety committee. This is the highest honor a county can receive from TAC
RMP for its commitment to safety.

Through its commitment to safe practices among county employees, Smith
County works to reduce employee injuries and obtain substantial savings for taxpayers
by minimizing workers’ compensation costs.

The county is one of 15 TAC RMP members statewide who have earned this
award.

Governed by a board of county officials, TAC RMP has provided counties with
protection against risks and liabilities for 50 years. TAC RMP’s risk control programs
and services help Texas counties promote safety and save tax dollars. –



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC