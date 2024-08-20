Today is Tuesday August 20, 2024
DNC 2024 Day 2 live updates: Obamas set to help hand torch to Kamala Harris

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2024 at 10:40 am
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- After an emotional tribute to President Joe Biden Monday night, the scene at the Democrats' gathering on Tuesday shifts to appearances by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

In their highly anticipated prime-time speeches, the Obamas are expected to help clearly "pass the torch" to Kamala Harris, who will be holding a rally in Milwaukee this evening ahead of her acceptance speech Thursday night.

Here's how the news is developing.

Obamas to make prime-time speeches

The attention on Day 2 of the Democrats’ gathering shifts from celebrating President Joe Biden to prime-time speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. They'll help pass the party torch to Kamala Harris.

The convention will also hold a ceremonial roll call to nominate Harris, which follows the party's virtual process doing so earlier this month. Harris officially had the vast majority of delegate votes needed to secure her nomination when that process ended on Aug. 6.

It’s expected that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Harris’ home state delegation will cast the vote putting her over the top.

