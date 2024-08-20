AOL, Chumbawamba, and murderous Tamagotchi in trailer to throwback horror comedy ‘Y2K’

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2024 at 9:29 am

A24 Films

Oscar-winning indie studio A24 just dropped the trailer to Y2K, a horror comedy that, as its name suggests, centers on what some thought would be the end of the world, the so-called Y2K bug.

While in reality it didn't come to pass, in the film it does. Unfortunately for high school losers Eli and Danny -- Jaeden Martell from the It films and Deadpool 2's Julian Dennison -- it comes after they've managed to sneak into a New Year's Eve party with the popular kids.

One of those is Rachel Zegler's Laura, the object of Eli's affection.

When the clock strikes midnight, all hell breaks loose in the comedy directed by and co-starring Saturday Night Live vet Kyle Mooney.

Airliners crash into each other in mid-air and anything with a microchip turns murderous during the "global computer apocalypse." Chumbawamba's "Tubthumping" sets the mood for the early-aughts chaos, as Tamagotchi seize power tools with deadly results, and Eli, Danny, and Laura go on the run.

And for an added nostalgia hit, Clueless' Alicia Silverstone plays Eli's mom.

The film was co-produced by Jonah Hill and Christopher Storer, the latter of whom created the Emmy winner The Bear.

It hits theaters December 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back