Houston’s Verlander to come off injured list Wednesday against Boston for first start since June 9

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2024 at 5:20 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander is scheduled to come off the injured list and start the finale of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

“It’s big getting JV on the mound. It’s getting one of the best back in there,” manager Joe Espada said. “We know what he means. We know he’s part of this winning culture and getting him back is a big boost for our team, especially down the stretch.”

The 41-year-old ace hasn’t pitched since June 9 because of stiffness in his neck. He made two minor league rehabilitation starts, last throwing four innings for Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday.

Espada was asked if the three-time Cy Young Award winner would be on a pitch count since he threw just 57 pitches in his last rehabilitation assignment.

“We’ll see how the outing goes and how efficient he is,” Espada said. “I don’t want to put a number because he can surprise us. But we’re going to keep a close eye on his workload for sure.”

Verlander is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts this season. His current stint on the injured list is his second this season after he opened the season on the shelf because of inflammation in his right shoulder.

The Astros just started a stretch of 18 games without an off day and Espada said they will use a six-man rotation at least until they get through that.

Houston has shaken off its early season woes and entered Monday’s games a season-best 11 games over .500. The Astros lead AL West by four games over the second-place Mariners.

