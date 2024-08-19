Boyfriend kills girlfriend, her mother in shooting outside Kentucky courthouse: Police

ABC News

(ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky.) -- Three family members were shot, including two fatally, near a courthouse in Kentucky on Monday before attending a hearing on an emergency protective order, officials said.

The suspect in the incident -- who was dating one of the victims -- fled the scene and shot himself during a standoff with police, according to the Elizabethtown Police Department.

The shooting unfolded in a parking lot across the street from the Hardin County Justice Center shortly before 9 a.m. ET, officials said.

Three people were shot in an "ambush-type style" attack, Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson said. The suspect -- identified as Christopher Elder, 46 -- fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect's girlfriend -- 37-year-old Erica Riley of Elizabethtown -- was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her mother, 71-year-old Janet Rylee of Hardinsburg, was also shot and died from her injuries at a hospital, police.

A third person, a man related to the victims, was also shot and remains in stable condition, police said. His name has not been released.

Two children belonging to one of the victims were also at the scene but were unharmed, Thompson said. No additional details on the juveniles were released.

Following a vehicle pursuit in western Kentucky, Elder shot himself during a standoff with police, authorities said. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The shooting was an isolated, domestic incident, police said. It occurred prior to a hearing on an emergency protective order those involved were attending at the courthouse, according to Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory.

"It's just terrible, it's a tragedy," said Gregory, who previously served during a career in law enforcement. "Domestic situations are never predictable. They often end in horrible situations like this. Unfortunately, that happened in downtown Elizabethtown today."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

"Please join [my wife] Britainy and me in praying for everyone affected by this senseless act of violence," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

