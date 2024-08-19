WHO records 1,940 health care attacks in Ukraine since war with Russia began

(KYIV, Ukraine) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it has confirmed 1,940 attacks on health care in Ukraine since the war with Russia began in February 2022.

This is the highest number of attacks the WHO has ever recorded in any humanitarian emergency to date, according to the agency.

During the course of the war, 86% of these attacks have targeted health care facilities, usually with heavy weapons, according to the WHO. The agency said attacks on health facilities have "intensified significantly" since December 2023 and are now occurring nearly every day.

"In 2024, we are observing a lot of double-tap attacks," Dr. Jarno Habicht, the WHO representative in Ukraine, said in a statement. "Now we have more shelling of civilian infrastructure than before. We are losing colleagues -- health-care workers, nurses, doctors, paramedics."

"This year, many more health-care workers have also been injured than before. According to WHO data, first responders and health transportation are 3 times more likely to suffer harm from attacks compared to other health-care personnel," the statement continued.

The WHO said so far this year, 34 health care workers and patients have been killed in health care attacks compared to 24 deaths in 2023.

Additionally, 229 people have been injured in health care attacks so far this year, which is higher than the figures reported in both 2022 and 2023. According to the WHO, every fourth attack on health care this year has resulted in injuries.

"We are witnessing a blatant disregard for the fundamental principles of humanitarian law," Dr Emanuele Bruni, World Health Emergencies lead at the WHO Country Office in Ukraine, said in a statement. "The widespread attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure have made access to electricity, water and heating an urgent priority. This war is affecting every person across Ukraine -- including health-care professionals and providers -- in diverse and profound ways."

Last month, Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv -- one of the most well-respected children's hospitals in the country -- was damaged when five Ukrainian cities fell under attack. At least two people were killed in the attack on the hospital, including one female physician, and at least seven children were injured, according to officials.

In November 2022, a newborn baby was killed when a missile strike hit a maternity hospital in the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the local mayor told ABC News at the time.

For communities that are near the frontlines, access to health care has been severely impacted, increasing the risk of severe illness and death among residents. Since February 2022, an average of 200 ambulances have been damaged or destroyed every year in shelling attacks, according to the WHO.

The WHO noted that Ukrainian health authorities have been responding to areas that are facing health needs and challenges but there are still gaps to fill. The WHO said it has distributed approximately 3,750 tons of medical supplies, including ambulances, medicines and generators, throughout the country.

"Ultimately, the healthcare workforce of Ukraine are genuine heroes," Habicht said. "Despite ongoing attacks, despite all the challenges, they continue saving people's lives."

