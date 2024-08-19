3 motorcyclists dead after crash in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2024 at 4:41 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report a body has been recovered from the Henderson County reservoir by a game warden after a Sunday night crash that also left two others dead, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said. According to a release, officials in Henderson County responded to a vehicle crash on Sunday at around 9 p.m. on SH 198 bridge crossing Cedar Creek Reservoir near Payne Springs. The Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said the crash involved a vehicle and three motorcycles. Officials said two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was believed to have gone over the rail and into the reservoir. After calling the search off late in the night, wardens resumed their search efforts Monday morning where they reportedly recovered the third victim at 11 a.m. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and loved ones during this difficult time,” officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said. At this time, officials did not release the names of the victims.

