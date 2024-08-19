Today is Monday August 19, 2024
ktbb logo


3 motorcyclists dead after crash in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2024 at 4:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HENDERSON COUNTY — 3 motorcyclists dead after crash in Henderson CountyOur news partners at KETK report a body has been recovered from the Henderson County reservoir by a game warden after a Sunday night crash that also left two others dead, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said. According to a release, officials in Henderson County responded to a vehicle crash on Sunday at around 9 p.m. on SH 198 bridge crossing Cedar Creek Reservoir near Payne Springs. The Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said the crash involved a vehicle and three motorcycles. Officials said two motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was believed to have gone over the rail and into the reservoir. After calling the search off late in the night, wardens resumed their search efforts Monday morning where they reportedly recovered the third victim at 11 a.m. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and loved ones during this difficult time,” officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said. At this time, officials did not release the names of the victims.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC