Boil water notice issued for Arp

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2024 at 4:42 pm
Boil water notice issued for ArpARP – A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Arp. According to our news partner KETK, city officials say the notice was posted following a water line break. Residents are asked to bring water to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes to destroy harmful bacteria and other microbes. Water should be boiled before drinking, cooking, washing hands or face and brushing teeth. However, those affected may use bottled water instead. The City of Arp said they will issue another notice when the boil water notice is rescinded. Those having questions cane call Arp Public Works Director Donnell Brown at 903-859-6131 or 903-360-5038.



News Partner
