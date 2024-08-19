Man injured after diving into Cedar Creek Lake

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2024 at 2:48 pm

PAYNE SPRINGS – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that a man had to be flown out to a trauma center on Saturday night after diving into Cedar Creek Lake, according to our news partners at KETK. PSFR said that they were dispatched to a boating accident at 5:32 p.m. in the Southwood Shores subdivision. When they arrived on the scene it was determined that there was no boating accident and that a man was injured after diving into the lake. “Every year we respond to calls where someone has suffered serious or fatal injures from diving off of boat docks into Cedar Creek Lake. We strongly recommend getting into the water feet first at all times,” Payne Springs Fire Rescue said. EMS reportedly transported the man to Gun Barrel City where he was then flown out to be treated at a trauma center.

