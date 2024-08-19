Homeland Security says ‘AirBnB stash houses’ are growing trend in Texas

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2024 at 2:48 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Homeland Security Investigations arrested 14 people last week at an AirBnB in Texas in what the department is calling a trend, according to the San Antonio Express-News. Officials said they arrested one accused smugger and 13 migrants on August 8 at the short-term rental property in El Paso. It was the second “stash house” bust in one week,

HSI stated the AirBnB property owner contacted the department after they suspected the home was being used for trafficking while it was being rented. Officials said they believe the migrants were at the home for a day and described the group as “crammed into small quarters.” “Airbnb stash houses are a new trend. It’s become the popular alternative to motels or hotels because smugglers can book them online in their home country and check in remotely without having to meet the property owner in person,” HSI El Paso acting Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens said in a news release.

