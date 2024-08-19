‘Sober curious’ lifestyle rises in popularity with younger generations: Where to begin the booze-free landscape

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2024 at 9:43 am

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The catalyst for drinking less, or not at all, is unique for each individual but can range from physical health reasons to mental clarity. But whatever the motivation, the 'sober curious' movement is becoming more mainstream, especially among young adults.

The topic and trend was recently highlighted on the newest season of Emily in Paris, in which the title character explains that mostly Gen Z and millennials who adopt a wellness approach to their relationship with alcohol, though perhaps not fully sober, have started to explore not drinking.

"You might not be 100% sober, but you are interested in drinking less," Hilary Sheinbaum, author of the Going Dry workbook and guide to drinking less, told Good Morning America.

A study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2020 found that alcohol abstinence is becoming increasingly common among Gen Z, with 28% of college students reporting in 2018 that they did not drink alcohol, compared to 20% of respondents in 2002.

Alcohol-free alternatives have become even more accessible in recent years, as GMA first reported in 2022 as we emerged from the pandemic and the market was booming with new options, from nonalcoholic spiritless retail shops to more accommodating high-quality booze-free options outside of the traditional sugary mocktails.

"There are nonalcoholic beers, wines, and [non-alcoholic] spirits on restaurant and bar menus, even at hotels and resorts, and now in airplanes and even airline lounges. They are everywhere," Sheinbaum said.

One Dallas-based content creator, Avon Nguyen, told GMA that cutting back on alcohol has also helped her financially.

"If I'm going to choose between drinking a $22 drink or paying rent, I'm probably gonna pay rent," she explained.

Fitness influencer Kendall Toole, a former Peloton instructor turned podcast host, told GMA she's seen positive improvements in her physical and mental health since she departed from drinking.

"The most notable shifts that I've seen on my health were one, the ability to get deep, restful sleep – [and two], my anxiety was not as profound and as adamant as it was previous."

Unlike celebrities or athletes bottling tequilas, whiskey or other booze, Toole – who's been open about her passion for wellness and mental health – opted to plant her flag in a clean energy and protein beverage, Don't Quit, that better reflects her own journey and values.

For others looking to switch up what they sip and start dipping their toe into the sober curious journey, Sheinbaum emphasized how easy it is to do at home.

"One household item that is easy to mix with for a mocktail is orange juice," she said. "You can make non-alcoholic mimosas with orange juice and non-alcoholic sparkling wine. It's as easy as that."

Check out these bartender-approved recipes to make more delicious, spirit-free sips for your next night in or sober soiree.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back