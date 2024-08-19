Sean McVay ‘not concerned’ about Matthew Stafford’s hamstring

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2024 at 5:06 am

BySARAH BARSHOP

August 18, 2024, 3:09 PM

LOS ANGELES — Rams head coach Sean McVay said he’s not sure whether Matthew Stafford will practice on Monday but noted he’s “not concerned” about the quarterback missing time because of hamstring tightness.

Stafford left the Rams’ joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys last week and did not participate in the team’s jog-through the next day as a precaution.

“I’m not concerned,” McVay said. “I’m not. … Do you want him to be able to get the work? Of course, but I’m not concerned based on what I understand the tightness is and erring on the safe side of caution for this week, if that’s what we end up having to do.”

During the second half of the joint practice on Wednesday and during the jog-through on Thursday, backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took the reps in Stafford’s place.

Garoppolo, who signed with the Rams in March, is suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

“He can throw and do some of those things, as far as just some of the movement, if he’s feeling good … So we haven’t decided that yet,” McVay said. “But the arrow is pointing up and he’s feeling good as it relates to the hamstring tightness from last week.”

In 15 games last season, Stafford completed 62.6% of his passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Go Back