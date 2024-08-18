Louisiana chase ends in White Oak crash, man arrested

WHITE OAK – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested on Saturday following a pursuit that started in Louisiana. A white Dodge Charger was originally being pursued by the Louisiana State Police before it crossed into Texas. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist Waskom PD with pursuing the vehicle, according to our news partner KETK.

The Texas Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit which then headed into Marshall where the Charger eventually began to lose parts of one of it’s tires. The pursuit passed through Longview and ended when the Charger crashed into a White Oak oil change business.

The alleged driver, Salefu Amadou Sangaray, 38 of Lancaster, Texas, was then reportedly arrested after a short foot chase. According to the sheriff’s office, marijuana was found on Sangaray and a reportedly stolen Glock pistol, an AK-47 rifle and oxycodone were found in the Charger. Sangaray is being held in the Harrison County Jail for charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams, evading arrest or detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

