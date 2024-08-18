Suspension overturned for Titans LB Arden Key, source says

ByTURRON DAVENPORT

August 17, 2024, 12:59 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Arden Key’s six-game suspension under the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy has been overturned, a league source told ESPN on Saturday.

After the possible suspension was announced July 30, the Titans decided to wait out the process and continued to have Key take all the first-team reps despite the looming punishment. Titans general manager Ran Carthon didn’t sign any free agent outside linebackers as the team waited for the league’s decision.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons posted on X that Key had won his appeal, adding, “See you guys Sept 8.”

Key, along with the rest of the Titans’ starters did not play in Saturday’s 16-15 preseason win over the Seahawks. Titans coach Brian Callahan reserved comment on the report that Key’s suspension was overturned, saying after the game that the appeal process is still in the league’s hands.

Key had six sacks last season, third most by a Titans player. The seventh-year linebacker signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the team in March 2023.

