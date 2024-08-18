Louisville top WR Caullin Lacy suffers broken collarbone

Posted/updated on: August 18, 2024 at 6:05 am

ByANDREA ADELSON

August 17, 2024, 3:39 PM

Louisville receiver Caullin Lacy broke his collarbone during the final scrimmage of fall camp Saturday and will be out “an extended period of time,” the school announced.

Lacy, one of the top players to sign with the Cardinals through the transfer portal, was expected to be their No. 1 receiver. Last season at South Alabama, Lacy had 91 receptions for 1,316 yards — both ranking No. 5 in the country — and seven touchdown catches.

Louisville must replace its leading receiver from a year ago, James Thrash, who led the team with 69 catches for 858 yards and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell finished second on the team last season and is back for the Cardinals; he is expected to take on a bigger role, and Louisville also has Alabama transfer Ja’Corey Brooks.

