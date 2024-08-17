Longview PD increasing patrols after attempted kidnapping arrest

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2024 at 6:46 pm

LONGVIEW – The City of Longview Police Department said they’ll be increasing patrols of the city’s trails after a man was arrested for attempted kidnapping on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, a woman reported that she was attacked on Friday at around 5:33 p.m. while on the Paul Boorman Trail. The woman told Longview PD that a black man had reportedly grabbed her from behind and tried to cover her mouth before she escaped. Longview PD said that the woman’s description was similar to another incident that happened minutes earlier that day after 5 p.m. Officers from Longview PD searched the area and bystanders reported a man matching the woman’s description and he was arrested just before 7 p.m.

Jelan DeAaron Armond Williams, 27 of Kilgore, was determined to be the alleged suspect and has been charged with kidnapping and three Gregg County warrants. Williams is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a total bond of $30,500.

In response to the incidents on Friday, the Longview Police Department said they’ll have increased patrols throughout all the city’s trail systems.

