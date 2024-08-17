One dead in Lake Tyler boat crash

August 17, 2024

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department has confirmed one person has died and two others were injured after two boats crash at Lake Tyler on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler PD was contacted by the Texas Game Wardens at around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning to assist with responding to a boat crash. Their investigation found that a fishing boat with a man in it reportedly hit a flat bottom boat with two women and a man in it. One woman was reportedly unresponsive and has been taken to a local hospital, the other woman had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated.

Jacob Ray, 38 of Troup, was in the flat bottom boat and was originally reported as missing but was later found dead, according to Tyler PD. Ray’s family has been notified.

The Texas Game Wardens are currently investigating the crash with the cooperation of the fishing boat driver. Smith County Emergency Services District #2 and Longview Fire Department Water Rescue also assisted in responding to the crash.

