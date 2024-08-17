Today is Saturday August 17, 2024
Woman killed in Jacksonville shooting

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2024 at 5:02 pm
Woman killed in Jacksonville shootingJACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Police Department said that a 29-year-old woman was found shot and killed on Gillespie Avenue on Saturday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Jacksonville PD, Jacksonville Fire Department and EMS responded to the 400 block of Gillespie Avenue at around 2:52 a.m. on Saturday morning after a report about a shooting. When Jacksonville PD officers arrived on scene they found a 29-year-old woman who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A Jacksonville PD press release said they have identified the victim but that they will not release her name at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by Jacksonville PD and the Texas Rangers.



