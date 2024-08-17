Bengals OT D’ante Smith suffered patellar tendon injury

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2024 at 8:14 am

ByBEN BABY

August 17, 2024, 7:19 AM

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle D’Ante Smith is expected to miss the upcoming season with a patellar tendon injury, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The reserve lineman was injured in Thursday’s joint practice with the Chicago Bears. MRI results are expected to confirm the exact nature of the injury.

Smith was the second Bengals player to suffer a patellar injury in the joint practice. He went down roughly 10 minutes after running back Chris Evans suffered a torn patellar tendon. Evans, a fourth-year reserve, will also miss the entire season.

With Smith out, Cincinnati’s offensive line depth takes a considerable hit. Rookie Amarius Mims, the team’s first-round pick this year, will miss several weeks with a strained pectoral muscle. Veteran Trent Brown, who took over for Mims, was replaced by Cody Ford during Thursday’s joint practice because of back tightness, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Cincinnati is not expected to play its starters in Saturday’s preseason game in Chicago. The Bengals will have a joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts next week before their respective preseason finales on Thursday.

Go Back