Today is Saturday August 17, 2024
ktbb logo


Bengals OT D’ante Smith suffered patellar tendon injury

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2024 at 8:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByBEN BABY
August 17, 2024, 7:19 AM

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle D’Ante Smith is expected to miss the upcoming season with a patellar tendon injury, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The reserve lineman was injured in Thursday’s joint practice with the Chicago Bears. MRI results are expected to confirm the exact nature of the injury.

Smith was the second Bengals player to suffer a patellar injury in the joint practice. He went down roughly 10 minutes after running back Chris Evans suffered a torn patellar tendon. Evans, a fourth-year reserve, will also miss the entire season.

With Smith out, Cincinnati’s offensive line depth takes a considerable hit. Rookie Amarius Mims, the team’s first-round pick this year, will miss several weeks with a strained pectoral muscle. Veteran Trent Brown, who took over for Mims, was replaced by Cody Ford during Thursday’s joint practice because of back tightness, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Cincinnati is not expected to play its starters in Saturday’s preseason game in Chicago. The Bengals will have a joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts next week before their respective preseason finales on Thursday.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC