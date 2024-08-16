Today is Friday August 16, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Alien: Romulus’ scares up $6.5 million from sneak peeks

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2024 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


20th Century Studios

Moviegoers were apparently ready to be scared: Alien: Romulus reportedly pulled in a solid $6.5 million from Thursday evening sneak peek showings alone.

Deadline reports that puts it in the respectable neighborhood of the sneak preview starts of summer hits A Quiet Place: Day One and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The latest film in the franchise that began with Ridley Scott's 1979 classic Alien was directed by Fede Álvarez, and currently has an 81% from critics and an 88% from audience members who've had a chance to see it early. 

Scott produced the new entry from 20th Century Studios.

The movie's cast includes Cailee SpaenyIsabela MercedSpike FearnArchie Renaux and newcomer Aileen Wu.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News' parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC