Man arrested over alleged plot to kidnap, murder

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2024 at 3:46 pm

MORRIS COUNTY – An East Texas man was arrested on Monday after authorities said they uncovered a plot to abduct and murder another person according to our news partners at KETK. Officials with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said the plot was discovered last week, and during investigations, developed “solid probable cause” to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. Mark Anthony Johnson, 49 of Naples, was arrested on Monday and officials said a search of his property resulted in the recovery of supplies and materials collected for: se in the kidnapping, torture and murder, including deadly weapons, and a large quantity of chemicals and other materials “for the destruction of evidence of the crime.”

Johnson was arrested for conspiracy to commit capital murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

“I deeply appreciate the diligent and efficient work of my team of investigators and the Texas Rangers who worked long hours to get Johnson taken into custody before anyone was harmed,” Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin said in a release. “I’m proud of them for capturing him without anyone being injured.”

