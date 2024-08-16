Hurricane Ernesto strengthens to Category 2 as it approaches Bermuda

(NEW YORK) -- A hurricane warning has been issued for Bermuda as Ernesto strengthened to a Category 2 storm overnight.

Ernesto had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph Friday morning.

The hurricane is forecast to strengthen on Friday, but will remain a Category 2 storm as it passes Bermuda.

The hurricane will approach Bermuda Friday night as the eye wall -- with its strongest winds -- passes over Bermuda early Saturday morning.

Damaging winds near 90 mph and rainfall of up to 15 inches are possible.

While it won't threaten the U.S. with landfall, a high rip current risk and large waves are reaching Florida on Friday and the Northeast from Saturday through Monday.

In the Northeast, waves could be 6 to 9 feet close to the shore and over 10 feet away from the coast.

After Bermuda, Ernesto will move northeast and brush Newfoundland with winds up to 80 mph early next week.

