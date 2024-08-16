Cowboys’ Dak Prescott: Talks on contract ‘are on the right way’

ByTODD ARCHER

August 15, 2024, 4:59 PM

OXNARD, Calif. — As much as Dak Prescott’s contractual future has been a constant talking point in the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is not as consumed by it.

“I’m not putting that much thought into hoping it gets done now, hoping it gets done in a couple of weeks, during the season or whenever it happens,” Prescott said. “I just know conversations are on the right way.”

Prescott, entering the final year of his deal, is set to make $29 million and count $55 million against the salary cap. Without an extension, Prescott will hit free agency in March and count $40 million against the Cowboys’ cap in 2025.

Prescott said the sides have exchanged proposals but would say only, “a lot of good things are going on in there,” and he reiterated he has confidence in both sides working out a deal, whether it be soon or before March when he would become a free agent.

“I enjoy being a Cowboy 1,000 percent, enjoy living in Dallas, enjoy everything about it,” Prescott said. “But this is a business. Conversations are going well, but I’m thankful to be where I am right now and that’s here.”

Prescott’s health has become a minor topic after he missed a day of practice with ankle soreness last week. It was the second time in roughly a month that he had soreness. Before camp started, he was spotted in a walking boot while on vacation.

After a 71-play session against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, he took part in a full workout Thursday, the Cowboys’ last one before taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Prescott, 31, suffered a fractured and dislocated right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season, but he has missed just one game since with leg issues (calf, 2021). He missed six games in 2022 because of a broken thumb but played every game last season.

“It was a nasty ankle injury,” Prescott said. “It’s something that I do each and every day, every other day doing my rehab, making sure I’m staying focused on it. Not trying to miss anything. But, yeah, as I said, if anything, it’s just going to be maybe a rest here and there. No long-term [issues], especially with the schedule we’re on. I don’t see anything really coming from this and no residual effects.”

Prescott has his own therapist, Luke Miller, who works in concert with the Cowboys’ athletic training staff. He said they go through a “checklist” six days a week where they’re working on his ankle, shoulder or back. “Those are all places and things where everything is fine, but we’ve got to keep the maintenance on it, understanding my age, understanding how long I want to play, my expectations for myself in my play,” Prescott said.

Prescott did not put a timeframe on how much longer he wants to play.

“When I put the cleats down and I’m done,” he said. “I want it to be on my terms and not because my body said that’s not enough.”

