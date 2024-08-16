Falcons make another splash on defense, sign Justin Simmons

ByMARC RAIMONDI

August 15, 2024, 3:39 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the second straight day, the Atlanta Falcons have made a big splash — and indicated just how serious they are about contention in 2024.

The Falcons signed free agent safety Justin Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, to a one-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Athletes First, which represents Simmons, announced Thursday. He’ll join fellow Pro Bowl selection Jessie Bates III to form one of the best safety combinations in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Atlanta traded a third-round pick to the New England Patriots for pass rusher Matthew Judon, filling a longtime need. Simmons fills one, too. The Falcons have lost safety DeMarcco Hellams, who started last season, for a “significant amount” of time to an ankle injury, coach Raheem Morris said earlier this week. After Bates and cornerback A.J. Terrell, Atlanta’s secondary had been rife with question marks.

Simmons, 30, played his first eight seasons in the league with the Denver Broncos, who released him in March in a salary cap move. He had nine interceptions over the past two seasons and was considered the top remaining safety on the free agent wire. Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Pro selection. He visited with the Falcons this week and with the New Orleans Saints previously.

Since Simmons entered the league in 2016, his 30 interceptions is more than any other player has.

The Falcons are restructuring the contract of top offensive guard Chris Lindstrom to make room for the new acquisitions, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. Atlanta will move part of Lindstrom’s 2024 base salary of $12.5 million into a signing bonus. Judon is set to make $6.5 million this season, per the Roster Management System.

In the offseason, the Falcons beefed up their offense, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract. Now, Atlanta and general manager Terry Fontenot have addressed a defense that came into training camp with question marks with two major acquisitions in two days.

“Come join and get on the wave,” Bates said Thursday, before Simmons’ signing, of any prospective Falcons. “We’ve got a lot of good stuff going here in Atlanta.”

