5 arrested after cocaine, firearms seized

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2024 at 4:39 pm

MOUNT PLEASANT – Our news partners at KETK report that five people were arrested on Wednesday as well as cocaine, heroin and firearms seized, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.

According to the police department, at around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday officers and detectives responded to a call about shots fired in the area of Private Road 3015. The police department reportedly obtained a search warrant of a residence involved.

“During the execution of that search warrant, detectives seized over half a pound of cocaine, 2 ounces of heroin and 8 firearms,” Mount Pleasant PD said.

Courtesy of the Mount Pleasant Police Department

Three people arrested were charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance are 33-year-old Rony Almendez, 42-year-old Damaso Rojas-Hernandez and Melby Antunez-Ortega. Almendez was also charged with deadly conduct. Rojas-Hernandez was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and Antunez-Ortega was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and disorderly conduct.

The police department did not identify the two other people arrested but said all five were booked into the Titus County Jail.

