Former East Texas officer sentenced for meth distribution

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2024 at 4:34 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — A former Payne Springs police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to meth distribution, according to our news partners at KETK. Jonathan Hutchison, a former police officer, pleaded guilty in April to manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance as part of an open plea. Hutchison was sentenced to two years for tampering with an electronic monitoring device, two years for possession of a controlled substance and 20 years for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The sentences will run concurrently.

Court documents show that Hutchison delivered methamphetamine in an amount between four grams and 200 grams in February 2023. In March 2023, Hutchison was also in possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

Hutchison also plead guilty to tampering with an electronic monitoring device, and according to court documents, knowingly removed or disabled a tracking device that he was required to wear as part of of his conditions to be released on bail.

Hutchison pleaded not guilty and had charges dropped for money laundering and possession of a controlled substance.

Hutchison and the former Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows were arrested in March 2023 after search warrants on their homes revealed controlled substances inside, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

In June, Meadows also accepted a plea for charges of money laundering and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Meadows had to give up her peace officers license. Her sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

