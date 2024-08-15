99 year prison sentence for Upshur County man

UPSHUR COUNTY – An Upshur County man was sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison on Wednesday for drug and gun violations. According to our news partner KETK, 51-year-old Jimmy Wayne Skinner received the sentence for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Upshur County District Attorney in a release said in February 2024, a search warrant was executed at a shop building on Bob-O-Link Road in Gladewater. A yearlong investigation revealed a room in the building with methamphetamine, marijuana, cutting agents, loaded syringes and multiple firearms.

The district attorney’s office said six other people were arrested at the location and they are currently awaiting trial.

