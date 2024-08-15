Today is Thursday August 15, 2024
ktbb logo


99 year prison sentence for Upshur County man

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2024 at 4:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


99 year prison sentence for Upshur County manUPSHUR COUNTY – An Upshur County man was sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison on Wednesday for drug and gun violations. According to our news partner KETK, 51-year-old Jimmy Wayne Skinner received the sentence for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Upshur County District Attorney in a release said in February 2024, a search warrant was executed at a shop building on Bob-O-Link Road in Gladewater. A yearlong investigation revealed a room in the building with methamphetamine, marijuana, cutting agents, loaded syringes and multiple firearms.

The district attorney’s office said six other people were arrested at the location and they are currently awaiting trial.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC