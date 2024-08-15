Today is Thursday August 15, 2024
Major drug bust made in Marshall

August 15, 2024
Major drug bust made in MarshallMARSHALL – Eric Doung, of Alexandria, La., was arrested after nearly 100 pounds of marijuana and other drugs were found in his vehicle on Monday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said. Our news partners at KETK report that in a statement made by the HCSO, officials conducted a traffic stop on Highway 59 in Marshall and a probable cause search revealed 93 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine and One pill of Lortab in the vehicle. Doung was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.



