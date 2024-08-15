Jordan Chiles breaks silence on bronze medal being stripped

(NEW YORK) -- U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles broke her silence over having the bronze medal she won from the floor exercise in Paris stripped by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a challenge.

"I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days," Chiles wrote on Instagram. "I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time."

She continued, "While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful."

In discussing the unsuccessful results of the appeal, Chiles shared her disappointment.

"I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey," she wrote.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Monday it would not hear Chiles' appeal to keep her bronze medal from the Paris Olympics despite new evidence, according to USA Gymnastics.

Initially, Chiles finished fifth in the individual floor exercise at last week's Games, only to be moved up to the bronze medal spot when her coaches appealed the scoring of one of the elements in her routine. She jumped from fifth to third, leaping over two Romanian gymnasts -- including Ana Barbosu, who had already begun celebrating bronze.

The International Gymnastics Federation awarded Barbosu third place after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided the appeal made by Chiles' coach at the event, with CAS saying Chiles' score was "raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline." In saying the challenge came too late, the CAS reinstated the incorrect 13.666 score.

Chiles also noted Thursday that since the appeal process, she has received hurtful messages online.

"To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country," she wrote.

