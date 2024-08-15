Texarkana bookkeeper arrested

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2024 at 2:02 pm

TEXARKANA — A woman has been arrested for stealing more than half a million dollars from a local business, according to the Texarkana Police Department according to our news partners at KETK.

Officials said they were notified by a local business around mid-2023 that their accounting firm reportedly discovered financial discrepancies and suspected Melissa Egger, 45 of Texarkana. Egger reportedly worked for the company since 2011 as their bookkeeper and took on additional responsibilities as office manager.

Mugshot of Melissa Egger, courtesy of the Texarkana Police Department.

“During that time, she was considered a trusted employee who exercised day-to-day control over the finances of the business,” Texarkana PD said.

However Egger was later terminated from her job after the discrepancies were discovered. A yearlong audit completed by a forensic accountant revealed that Egger had allegedly embezzled more than $700,000 from her employer during her 12-year employment.

A warrant for her arrest was obtained and Egger reportedly turned herself in on Wednesday. She was booked into the Bi-State Jail and is held on a $100,000 bond.

