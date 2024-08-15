Firefighter suffers minor burns

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2024 at 2:02 pm

LINDALE — Our news partners at KETK report that a Smith County Emergency Services District 2 firefighter was injured while responding to a fire on Wednesday night. According to Smith County ESD2 officials, the firefighter responded to call at around 7:48 p.m. of a shed on fire that was reportedly endangering nearby structures on CR 468. “Lindale Engine 1 and Command 1 along with SCESD2 responded to the 13000 block of County Road 468 for a report of a structure fire. Units checked on scene and stated that a shed was fully engulfed. The fire was quickly brought under control,” the Lindale Fire Department said. The firefighter reportedly sustained minor burns after the fire went under the bottom of his bunker gear while fighting the blaze. Smith County ESD2 officials said the burns were limited to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was later released and is expected to make a full recovery.

