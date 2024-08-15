Smith County Courthouse groundbreaking

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2024 at 2:02 pm

TYLER – Smith County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Smith County Courthouse on Thursday. The current Commissioners Court, as well as past members, posed for pictures after breaking ground on the future site of the new courthouse. The new courthouse is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026. Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who served as Smith County judge when the courthouse bond was passed by voters, spoke to the crowd of more than 100 people, as well as current County Judge Neal Franklin.



