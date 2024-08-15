Charter measures on marijuana and noncitizens on commissions

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2024 at 2:02 pm

DALLAS – KERA reports that Dallas elected officials finalized a slate of proposed changes to the city’s charter. They include measures to decriminalize some amounts of marijuana, administrative policy tweaks, changing when elections are held and allowing noncitizens to serve on city commissions. While the final vote was made during Wednesday’s marathon city council meeting, Dallas voters will ultimately decide which changes to the city’s charter should be passed. Elected officials voted to give Dallas voters a second chance to allow noncitizens to serve on boards and commissions laid out in the charter. The topic elicited strong emotions and tense debate around the horseshoe. Voters will have the chance to decide on an independent inspector general’s office to investigate crime and corruption inside City Hall — and have the director report directly to the city council.

And the council approved a measure that could allow more Dallas residents to serve on boards and commissions. The issue was placed on a pervious ballot and failed. The topic gained intense and emotional discussion from council members during the meeting. Measures aimed at decriminalizing four ounces of marijuana and another set aimed at public safety funding and city hall accountability, will also be added to the ballot. Voter petitions that were certified by the city secretary last month dictated that the city let Dallas voters weigh in on the issues. Even though the city is legally required to move the propositions forward, four elected officials voted against calling the special election for the marijuana amendment. The rest of the council voted in favor of calling the election. When it came to vote to move the voter-led propositions that would dictate funding for public safety, hiring hundreds of new police officers and create new compensation metrics for city officials, the council voiced concern. Ultimately, the body voted 12-3 to call the special election. “I do think they can cause harm to our city,” District 9 Council Member Paula Blackmon said during the meeting. “But I will put it forth to the voters and let them decide.”

