Tyler man arrested after fatal crash on Highway 31

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2024 at 8:00 am

SMITH COUNTY — A Tyler man was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter following a fatal crash on Highway 31 early Wednesday morning. According to an affidavit and our news partner KETK, Cesar Efrain Viramontes-Cocolan, 22, of Tyler, was driving a pickup truck traveling westbound on State Highway 31 near FM 2908. The document said that Viramontes swerved into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head on killing the driver. DPS confirmed that the identity of the deceased driver was Maria Hernandez, 58, of Tyler.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton, DPS media and communications, the vehicle that was struck was an SUV that had an 18-wheeler driving behind it. Albritton said that the 18-wheeler attempted to avoid crashing into the other vehicles but was unable to.

According to the affidavit, it was observed that there were no “obstacles or anything that would necessitate that Viramontes veer onto the wrong side of the road.” The document said that when interviewed at the hospital, Viramontes told officials that the other driver was “swerving in and out of their lane” but was unable to explain why he swerved into traffic.

Smith County officials said they detected a “faint odor of alcohol” from Viramontes, a voluntary preliminary breath test showed a reading of .044. Given the result of the test and “exhibited signs of intoxication,” officials concluded that Viramontes was intoxicated and “could not safely operate a motor vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

Viramontes was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, and his bond is set at $250,000.

