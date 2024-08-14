SWEPCO warns of solar panel scammers

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2024 at 4:25 pm

TYLER – SWEPCO released a consumer fraud alert on Tuesday, warning customers of solar panel salespeople claiming to be official partners with SWEPCO. According to our news partner KETK, the electric utility has reported an uptick in reports of door-to-door solar panel salespeople claiming to be officially partnered with SWEPCO.

William Bradford Jr., SWEPCO vice president of external affairs, said, “It’s important for our customers to know SWEPCO does not sell solar panels and is not partnered with any companies that do.”



The alert from SWEPCO also adds when buying solar panels for a home is a long-term investment and that it is important to vet who you could be buying them from and to especially look for any hidden fees.

SWEPCO said if you or someone you know were a victim of this fraud, to call the Texas’ Attorney General’s Office phone number at 1-800-621-0508, or you can file a complaint online.

SWEPCO also has information for customers to avoid and report scams on their website.

